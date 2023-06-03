The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been recognized as the best university in the world for the provision of quality education (SDG 4).

The prestigious accolade was announced in the published 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that evaluate universities based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Employing meticulously calibrated indicators, THE provides comprehensive and impartial comparisons across four key areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The 2023 Impact Rankings, in its fifth edition, included a total of 1,591 universities from 112 countries/regions. Demonstrating unparalleled excellence, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) secured the top position globally with an outstanding score of 93.1, surpassing all other universities worldwide in terms of providing quality education. KNUST outperformed an impressive 1,303 out of the 1,304 universities within this category across the globe, cementing its status as the premier destination for quality education globally.

The SDG 4 – Quality Education category evaluates universities’ contributions to early years and lifelong learning, research, and their dedication to inclusive education. This year, an impressive 1,304 universities from 109 countries/regions participated in this esteemed category. The 2023 feat is a massive improvement over the 2022 rankings which placed the University at number one (1) in Africa and 14th globally in terms of (SDG4).

Expressing his reaction to the latest ranking, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, highlighted that this remarkable achievement reflects the substantial and strategic investments made by the university’s management over the years. Dr. Bekoe specifically praised past and current administrations for the legendary investments in infrastructure, ICT, and e-learning resources, which have significantly enhanced the educational experience at KNUST.

In addition, Dr. Bekoe highlighted the noteworthy endeavours undertaken by the university’s institution in assisting emerging researchers through financial support and facilitating the pursuit of impactful research initiatives and subsequently publishing their findings in high-impact journals. This was recognized as a pivotal factor with transformative implications for the University.

Furthermore, he highlighted initiatives such as scholarships for academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students, the Support One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL) program initiated by Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson to bridge the digital divide, and the provision of various scholarships covering accommodation, food, clothing, and special vehicles to enhance the mobility of persons with disabilities. These accomplishments reflect KNUST’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that no student is left behind.

Dr. Bekoe also commended the university’s administration for their proactive implementation of various policies, including those pertaining to gender, anti-sexual harassment, mentorship, quality assurance, teaching and learning, research, and professional evaluation of teaching and disability. These policies serve the important purpose of guaranteeing high-quality service provision and safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable members within the university community.

He stressed the firm commitment of the management to consistently make strategic decisions and investments aimed at enhancing the quality of education. This steadfast dedication is driven by the overarching goal of nurturing students who possess not only a profound understanding of their subjects but also exemplary character traits. By steadfastly adhering to this principle, KNUST aspires to equip its students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel not only within Ghana but also on a global scale.

The University Relations Officer of the KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, conveyed the profound appreciation of the university’s management to the dedicated staff and students, invaluable partners, and esteemed stakeholders for their immense contributions leading to this outstanding milestone. This significant achievement stands as a testament to the collective efforts and unwavering commitment exhibited by the entire KNUST community.

Dr. Bekoe further emphasized the need for all staff and students to sustain this diligent and persevering spirit. He underscored that the resplendent banner of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) must continue to wave high, symbolizing the institution’s relentless pursuit of excellence.