Auditing firm KPMG Ghana joined the country’s Green Ghana Project with the aim of planting a total of 2,000 trees on 2 hectares of degraded land in the Chipa Forest Reserve at Dodowa.

The firm, together with its staff, planted tree species including mahogany and acacia.

The Green Ghana Project was introduced in 2021 by the government as part of an aggressive national afforestation program to restore the country’s lost vegetative cover.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the planting exercise, Partner with KPMG Ghana, Ekow Annobil, said the firm participated in this year’s Green Ghana Project as part of its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“At KPMG, our impact plan sets out the commitment we are making on our journey to become a better business and reaffirm our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. So as part of a number of initiatives we are rolling out, this year we are committed to planting a total of 2,000 trees on a degraded forest reserve at Chipa,” he said.

Ekow Annobil mentioned that the firm will continue with its afforestation initiative to ensure that it contributes its quota in addressing climate change-related issues.

“As part of our plans, we will be adopting this piece of land for two years. We will ensure that it is planted and taken care of. After the second year, we will move to another forest reserve where it hasn’t been degraded and then we will take another maybe two or more hectares there. We want to have our footprint all over the country to say that yes we are contributing to the elimination of carbon dioxide in the ecosystem,” he remarked.

He further advised the general public to make it a point to plant trees.

“My final words will be to encourage each and every person to at least plant a tree every year because they give us life. Without trees, we will be dead. When the last tree dies, the last man dies,” Ekow Annobil emphasized.

The 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Project was held under the theme “Our Forests, Our Health” with a target of planting 10 million seedlings across the country.