Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the education sector have objected to the government’s decision to replace textbooks with laptops in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country.

Their objection follows Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s announcement that textbooks and other teaching materials would be installed on the laptops for use during lessons, with the aim of preparing students to adapt to the global village.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Kofi Asare, the Executive Secretary of Africa Education Watch, deemed the initiative unnecessary.

Instead, he urged the government to prioritize critical issues within the education sector, such as infrastructure and improving the quality of internet services in schools.

“Education Watch, the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition, and the Civil Society SDG Platform believe that textbooks can never be replaced with e-textbooks, and laptops can never take the place of a printed textbook. This has never been the case in any country, and it will never work in Ghana. Therefore, if the government has any plans to introduce laptops, it should be in a different context and time when they will be a supplement to printed textbooks,” Mr. Asare said.

He further urged Parliament to reject any agreement when it comes before it, especially when a request for tax exemptions is brought before them.

“More specifically to the Minister of Education, the lack of prior consultation on major policy decisions in the education sector continues to be a major challenge that needs to be addressed,” Mr. Asare added.