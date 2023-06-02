The overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Council, Mahami Abdulai Sherigah has called for calm and disarmament in the conflict in Lukula between Gonjas and Mamprusis.

Nayiri Mahami Abdulai Sherigah described the conflict as unfortunate and a dent on the relationship and peaceful coexistence between the two tribes in the area.

Conflict broke out in the town which triggered residents to flee to safety on Thursday dawn following the shooting to death of a 70-year-old chief that left one person dead and several houses burnt.

The police arrested three persons and seized several weapons in connection with the conflict.

The Nayiri in a statement also “called upon law enforcement agencies to work to bring the perpetrators of this untoward event to book devoid of any consideration.”

Below is the Nayiri’s full statement

STATEMENT BY THE NAYIRI ON THE LUKULA CONFLICT

I have noted with great concern the conflict between Gonjas and the Mamprusis at Lukula and its environs over the past few days.

The event that led to the death of one person and the destruction of several properties in the affected communities is unfortunate, uncalled-for and a dent on the long-standing cordial relationship between Mamprusis and Gonjas that had existed over centuries.

I wish to use this medium to call for disarmament by the warring factions whilst I work with my brother Yagbun-wura Amonebafe Borenyi I to find a lasting solution to the dispute.

Law enforcement agencies are hereby called upon to work to bring the perpetrators of this untoward event to book devoid of any consideration. While at this, the Government is also urged to put in more effort in demarcating the land boundaries in the affected communities.

In conclusion, I wish to call on all my sons and daughters in the Savannah and North East Regions to stay calm and embrace peace in the midst of any provocation from recalcitrant individuals.