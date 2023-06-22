The Minority in Parliament has condemned the attacks on match officials in football in Ghana, describing them as “appalling.”

The Minority expressed concern about the impunity with which match officials are often attacked simply because a side is not satisfied with a decision of the officials.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza said, “It is so appalling a situation where you see our officiating officials assaulted on the pitch simply because one side feels that the officials have misconducted themselves or did not give the appropriate verdict in one case or the other. We need to look at these things.”

Mr. Agbodza also urged the Ghana Football Association to take drastic measures to address the worrying trend.

The police arrested Napari Suheru, a football coach, for assaulting a female referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

Coach Napari, also known as Kubli, attacked the female referee, Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara, during the football match in Tamale and turned himself in to the Northern Regional Police Headquarters on June 19, 2023, after being on the run for two days.

After the incident, Mr. Napari was relieved of his positions as Assistant Treasurer in the Executive Committee of the Northern Regional Women’s Football Clubs Association and as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee in the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.

He appeared in court yesterday, June 21, and was remanded into police custody with the case adjourned to Monday, June 26, 2023.