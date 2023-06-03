Thousands of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country are expected to throng Hohoe in the Volta Region this Sunday to commemorate the historic June 4, 1979 revolution.

The revolution was staged by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The party which will have its national executives and the daughter of the late former President, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings at the event to reflect on the ideals of the June 4 revolution.

Speaking ahead of the historic event, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

(NDC), Mustapha Gbande, described the commemoration as very important and will pave the way for a moment of reflection.

“We will converge in Hohoe to reflect on the importance of June 4th while we prepare ourselves as a party waiting to take over governance in 2024. So that out of these ideals, we will come into governance to do that which Ghanaians require of us,” he added.