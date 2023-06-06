The National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) following a threat of industrial action.

The summons followed a notice to the NLC filed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on the planned strike by GBC workers.

The NLC thus directed both GBC workers and the FWSC to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for a hearing of the issues in dispute.

There has been an impasse between workers of GBC and the FWSC in the past few weeks after the latter, through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, stopped the payment of allowances to some workers of GBC.

A statement issued by NLC stated, “We have received a complaint as above dated 5th June 2023 filed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) notifying the National Labour Commission of a threat of strike by the staff of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

“According to the notice, ‘the workers have threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions unless the FWSC restores the payment of allowances to some staff of GBC that it had withheld’. The National Labour Commission, in the exercise of its powers under “section 139″ of the Labour Act, (2003), Act 651, writes to summon the parties to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, 7th June 2023 at 1:00 pm for a hearing of the issues in dispute. With this intervention, the staff of GBC are advised to stay all or any intended action(s) and appear as scheduled. Parties are to take note accordingly”.

Read below the NLC’s statement