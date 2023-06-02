The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the party will not hold a re-run of the parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency.

This comes after a group of concerned delegates in the constituency expressed dissatisfaction with the declaration of a parliamentary candidate by the National Executive Committee (NEC) without a re-run of the tied vote in the recent party primaries.

The NDC primaries, held on May 13, 2023, resulted in a tie of votes between candidates John Adanu Zewu and Edem Agbana, with both candidates receiving 358 votes after two recounts and the discovery of some unstamped ballots.

Speaking to Citi News, National Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, said the party will treat the demands of the dissatisfied members as a request for reconciliation and cannot afford to organize fresh elections in the constituency.

“The National Chairman of the party was present, and the parties involved in the disputed primary were there with their lawyers. We then delivered a conclusive ruling on the matter, and Edem Agbana was declared the legitimately elected parliamentary candidate for Ketu North. As a result, any other issue will be considered a reconciliation effort because we are not even aware of any petition of this nature, and no such matter has been brought to our office. The party has moved on, and we are now preparing the elected candidate to win the seat.”

Mr. Mustapha Gbande also stressed that the NDC will not accept any attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engage in vote buying before or during the upcoming Assin North by-election.

Edem Agbana was declared the winner of the May 13 primary after he and his closest contender, John Adanu, tied with 360 votes each following the discovery of three unstamped ballots.

John Adanu welcomed the declaration of Edem as the winner on May 16.