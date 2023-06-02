The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of the Perez Church International to appear before them to resolve a dispute arising from some statements he made.

During a press conference to address the issue, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, the convenor of the community, expressed their concern over the lack of remorse or regret shown by the archbishop.

They believe this indicates a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the people of Nogokpo and to weaken the African Traditional Religion through religious intolerance.

“The Archbishop in his second sermon and clarification showed no remorse or regretfulness, an indication that he deliberately decided to tarnish the good reputation of the people of Nogokpo and a calculated damage mechanism of the usual religious intolerance to weaken African Traditional Religion”.

The statement continued that, the utterances of the Archbishop about Nogokpo being the “Demonic Headquarters” of the Volta Region is rather unfortunate, as “Nogokpo is situated along the ECOWAS Highway where thousands of vehicles carrying humans and goods ply on a daily basis but had not encountered any derogatory comment from such road users”.

The chiefs and people of Nogokpo also called on the National Peace Council to “help Archbishop Charles Agyinasare appear before the council of elders of the Nogokpo community within 14 days for amicable resolution”.

Background

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra on Thursday, May 25, 2023, caused a stir when he preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

According to him, when they got to Nogokpo, the tyres under the four-wheel drive they were using came out under the car adding that it happened after they had preached about witchcraft and destroyed their works on the second night of the crusade at Aflao.

He said “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft, and we disgraced the witches and the wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogopko, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyres came out from under the car.”

He added that “During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.”

Nogokpo Strikes

But after the comments, the shrine has made known to all on Facebook that the Archbishop has prepared to face the music.

According to Nogokpo, due to what Archbishop Agyinasare said about them, they have lost a noble investor prepared to start a business in the town.