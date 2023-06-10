The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of using inferior tactics in the run-up to the Assin North by-election.

The NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, said the NDC has been spewing lies to score cheap political points.

He accused the NDC of allegedly making up and circulating a video that was attributed to the NPP’s chairman for the Assin North constituency. The video claimed that the chairman had given up because the NPP would lose the by-election.

Mr. Ahiagbah, who is currently in Assin North, said the content of the video was false and an attempt by NDC members to sway the electorates to their camp.

“NDC is creating a difficult problem for our democracy going into the future. They have come here [Assin North] to lie and they are using all kinds of communist inferior tactics to engage the conversation here, and that is very disturbing. It is perhaps useful for their politics today, but it is damaging and creating a bigger problem for what will be left for our posterity to be a democracy when we walk away from the stage.

“The NDC recently did a video, falsely attributing to our constituency chairman in Assin North, saying he’s given up because we are going to lose the seat. And therefore, they are just here to do what they can’t do but then obviously NDC is going to win the seat. Completely false, completely made up, NDC made up the video. He’s organising things here [in Assin North],” NPP Communications Director told host of the Big Issue on Citi TV, Selorm Adonoo.

He described the video as misleading.

He said the NPP has deployed all its executives who are diligently campaigning on the ground to win the seat.

“That video doesn’t come from us, if the NDC denies that they are not the ones behind it, then whoever is behind is deceiving, misleading Ghanaians. NPP is here on the ground working. We have deployed all our national, and regional executives here. This morning they are busy at the venue organising and engaging. We are going to refute all those falsehoods the NDC is peddling. As though politics is about lies. The NDC is moving away from the realm of reasonableness and engaging in blatant lies and falsehoods,” he pointed out.

The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 for the by-election.

The NDC is re-presenting James Gyakye Quayson, while the NPP’s candidate is Charles Opoku.

The by-election follows a Supreme Court ruling that described the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North as null and void and directed Parliament to expunge his name from the records of Parliament.

Following this, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked the Supreme Court to clarify its directive.