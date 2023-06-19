A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will, today, June 19, 2023, file his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

He will be accompanied by some stalwarts of the party, including former national and regional officers of the party, former Members of Parliament, constituency executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives.

Immediately after the nomination forms, Dr. Akoto will then address the media and thousands of party followers who believe in his vision.

Persons close to the astute politician say, Dr. Akoto will make a very profound statement that will highlight more on his vision for the party and the country in general.

This vision, if adopted and implemented, will change the fortunes of the party and massively transform Ghana’s economy, according to Dr. Akoto’s close associates.

The nomination forms were picked on behalf of the former Minister for Food and Agriculture by a group of farmers and friends on May 29, 2023, as a sign of support for his presidential ambition.

By filing the nomination forms on Monday, the two-time Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, will be the third aspiring candidate to file his nomination forms after former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Both Alan and Bawumia submitted their forms on Monday, June 12, 2023, and Friday, June 16, 2023, respectively.

The NPP opened nominations on May 26, 2023, with aspirants given up to June 24 to submit forms.

So far, 10 presidential hopefuls have picked up nomination forms to contest the NPP’s flagbearer slot.

They include: Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, a former General-Secretary of the Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, and Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan and former Minister of Railway Development.

The rest are Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy, Prof. Addai Nimoh, former MP for Mampong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, and Kwadwo Nsafoa Opoku, an expert in energy and related matters.

A Special Delegates Congress will be held on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.

The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.