A deputy spokesperson for flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has expressed confidence that the presidential primary of the party will not go into a run-off because Mr. Kyerematen will win in the first round.

In a recent survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM, Alan Kyerematen has been projected to emerge as the winner only if the primary goes into a second round.

But Mr Nyamah has strongly stated that there would be no need for a run-off, as Mr Kyerematen is expected to secure an outright victory in the first round.

According to Mr. Nyamah, the survey results indicate that Alan Kyerematen enjoys strong support, with a significant percentage of participants who did not disclose their votes likely being his supporters.

He emphasized that the undecided participants are likely aligned with the undisclosed participants, many of whom are supporters of Alan Kyerematen. Mr. Nyamah attributed the reluctance to disclose their support to intimidation, particularly among those occupying government positions.

“There is not going to be a second round because if you look at the undecided and the undisclosed votes, they are more than all the other candidates put together. In each of the scenarios the survey is painting, Alan is the winner. The first scenario is that he is going to be the winner and the reason is that there is a percentage of about 10 percent of the participants who did not disclose their votes and I can tell you on authority that the majority of those participants are Alan supporters,” Mr. Nyamah told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM.

He further stressed that: “The undecided participants are undecided because they also belong to the undisclosed participants most of whom are Alan supporters and they are only playing tricks with where they belong because there is a lot of intimidation going on being an open Alan supporter so if somebody is supporting Alan and occupying a government position, theY prefer to remain mute.”

Contrary to the survey’s findings, Mr. Nyamah disagreed with the notion that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is leading the race, stating that there is substantial evidence pointing to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the automatic presidential candidate for the NPP.

He expressed confidence that people will openly declare their support for Kyerematen on the day of the primary.