The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revised its timelines for the election of its parliamentary and presidential candidates.

The party has set Monday, 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023, for the vetting of prospective presidential aspirants.

The NPP in a statement on June 12, stated was borne out of an emergency Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30.

The party maintained that its National Congress will be held on Saturday, November 11.

“Following the press release of the Electoral Commission and the Party’s preparation towards the Assin North by-election, the Party, at its emergency Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, revised the timelines of some of the activities of both Presidential and Orphan Constituencies primaries elections,” the NPP in its statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong noted.

The NPP apologised to its aspirants and those affected by the changes.

“The party regrets of any inconvenience these changes may cause all parties involved and further assures all of its commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections,” the party said in its statement.

Check below the timetable for the primaries

– Vetting of Prospective Presidential Aspirant(s) – Monday, 3rd —Thursday 6th July 2023

-Submission of Vetting Committee’s Report to National Council through the GS -Monday, I 0th July 2023

-Steering Committee Meeting (Publication of Vetting Report) -Tuesday, 11th July 2023

-Submission of Petitions, if any to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) -Wednesday, 12th — Friday 14th July 2023

-National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) sitting -Monday, 17th —Tuesday 18th July 2023

– National Council and NEC Meeting -Thursday, 20th July 2023

– Publication of list of qualified Presidential Aspirants -Friday, 21st July 2023

Click here to read the full statement by the NPP