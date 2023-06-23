Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited (ofi Ghana), a Licensed Buying Company (LBC) operating in Ghana’s cocoa sector and a prominent exporter of cashew, has made a generous contribution of GH¢550,000 towards supporting the education of children in cocoa-growing communities.

During a press conference held at Accra’s Alisa Hotel, Mr. Gerard A. Manley, the Chief Sustainability Officer of ofi, who is soon to retire after 40 years of service, shared his insights and perspectives on both the global and local cocoa industry.

Mr. Manley highlighted numerous noteworthy accomplishments, including ofi’s collaborative efforts with partners and customers to eradicate child labor, enhance access to education, preserve nature, and help farmers increase their earnings.

As a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability, ofi Ghana donated Ghc550,000 to four educational funds located in cocoa-growing communities.

The beneficiary communities include Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region, Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region, Wala in the Northern Region, and Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

This generous donation exemplifies ofi Ghana’s dedication to improving the lives of cocoa farmers and emphasizes their commitment to fulfilling their sustainability goals.

Mr. Eric Asare-Botwe, the Country Head of ofi Ghana, reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability objectives and initiatives. He emphasized that this donation will contribute to improving access to quality education, enhancing infrastructure, and empowering children and youth to pursue their educational aspirations.

“While cocoa-growing communities play a vital role in the global supply chain, they often face challenges in accessing quality education due to limited resources,” stated Mr. Botwe. “This donation is just one of the many steps we are taking to improve the livelihoods of farmers.”

During the press conference, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, expressed his gratitude to the esteemed industry expert, Mr. Manley, for his many years of dedicated service and outstanding achievements, which have propelled the cocoa industry to its current position.

The press conference also provided attending journalists with the opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session, enabling them to gain deeper insights into ofi Ghana’s sustainability commitments, strategies, and the impact of its initiatives.

Accompanying Gerry Manley at the conference were Andrew Brooks, Head of Cocoa Sustainability and Christopher Stewart – Head of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, Cocoa

The paramount chiefs of the beneficiary communities are Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV – Tafohene, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV – Overlord of Waala Traditional Area; Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II – Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council and Dr. Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I – Paramount Chief of Tepa Traditional Council and ambassador for Manhyia Palace.