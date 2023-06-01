One person has been reported dead and several others injured in renewed clashes between members of the Gonja and Mamprusi tribes at Lukula in the North Gonja district in the Savannah Region.

The deceased is a 70-year-old Mamprusi chief of the Kuwerigu Community, Naa Salifu Nachinaa.

He was reportedly shot dead at his house by gunmen.

The violence erupted Thursday dawn following days of tension in the community over a pending arrival of a rival from Daboya in the Wasipe Traditional Area.

The clash which is between traditional warriors from the Wasipe Traditional Area in Daboya and the Soo Traditional Area in Janga has reportedly left several houses burnt.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the clash has extended to nearby villages.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News on Cit FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the Regional Minister for Savannah region, Saeed Jibril, explained, “The problem began in 2019, two traditional paramountcy are claiming ownership of land. One person is reportedly dead, and he was from Mamprusi.

“Sadly, policemen deployed to the area were involved in an accident, but they are all alive now. The clashes have been on for two days now, people in Lukula, and other villages have fled the towns except the police”.

He said the police are manning the place to restore calm.

Before Savannah and North East regions were carved out of the Northern Region, there were people in the Lukula community, in the North Gonja District, who wanted the community to belong to the North East Region, despite the fact that the area fell within the Savannah Region.