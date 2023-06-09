The police in the Oti Region have initiated investigations into the tragic death of a four-year-old boy on Monday in Asante Akura in the Krachi East Municipality.

The boy, Richmond Mbelbicy, lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has taken up the case, and the driver of the vehicle, Isaac Asante Wiafe, has been arrested to aid in the investigation.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased child was transported to the Worawora Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Subsequently, the body was released to the family members for burial.