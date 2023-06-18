As part of its Ashanti Month Initiative, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the Divine Mother and Child Foundation, conducted a Healthfest at the Central Mosque in Asawase, Kumasi, on 14th June 2023. The event saw over 500 people registering for various free health screenings.

The Healthfest event offered screenings for a range of conditions, including Hypertension, Diabetes, Anaemia, Sickle Cell, Typhoid, Malaria, Hepatitis B, and Cholesterol. Ultrasound scans were also provided.

In addition to the screenings, 300 people were registered for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free to ensure they receive continuous healthcare at various private and government medical facilities.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Nana Amamoo Baidoo, Atonsu Mfantsehen; Nana Akyeramfo VII, Baamuhen, Ajumako Traditional Area; and Nana Araba Oman-Eku, Asawase Mfantsehemaa. Nana Amamoo Baidoo, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of health, stating that a sick population adversely affects the nation’s productivity. He acknowledged Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their significant contribution in promoting healthcare across the country and encouraged them to continue their excellent work.

Preba Greenstreet, Director for Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, commented: “We believe that access to healthcare is a fundamental right, and we are proud to be part of an initiative that makes health services more accessible to the public. We are particularly pleased with the turnout at the event, which demonstrates the community’s commitment to health. We look forward to continuing our work in promoting health awareness and providing essential health services across the region.”

Healthfest aims to improve the health outcomes for communities across the country. To mark its annual Ashanti Month initiative, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has also revived several programmes aimed at enhancing long-term health and sustainability outcomes in the region. These include Homecoming, an initiative to settle medical bills for insolvent hospital patients, and free rural ultrasound for pregnant women.

The Healthfest initiative is part of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves. The event’s success underscores the importance of such initiatives in promoting health awareness and providing accessible health services to the public.