The leadership of Parliament says it will ensure the passage of the Intestate Succession Bill before the House goes on recess on August 3, 2023.

The leadership expressed regret that efforts by previous governments to pass the bill have been unsuccessful over the years.

The bill seeks to make changes to the current system, which would offer even greater protection to children when a parent dies without a will.

Speaking at a media briefing by the leadership of Parliament, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, expressed optimism about the passage of the bill at the second meeting of the third session.

“It has been with this house for close to 10 years, since former President J.A. Kuffuor’s time. It came on two occasions, it came to be withdrawn. Eventually, it didn’t come before the elections. Late President J. A. Mills took over and indicated to bring the Bill back. It came to Parliament and got withdrawn for some considerations. Former President John Mahama’s attention was drawn to it, and he indicated that he will present it to Parliament, and it didn’t suffice. In President Akufo-Addo’s regime, it came once, and it went off the radar.

“Now a decision has been taken that the Interstate Secession Bill should come to parliament for consideration for some approval. There are major stumbling blocks, which relate to how to handle the property of a deceased person who transitions an intestate,” he said.

He added that they are working on a formula for how the property of a deceased person will be shared among their family.

“We are working on some formula whether 50% should go to the surviving spouse plus children of about 75%. And what will go to surviving parents, we are considering not higher than 10% or 5%. And also look at the affairs of some stray bullets and so all, so all these should be put in our basket for our consideration. There were some back and forward movements. It should be possible to pass the Intestate Secession law,” he stated.