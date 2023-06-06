A parliamentary hopeful for the Bimbilla constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Zaruk Nuhu Mahama, has registered some persons in the constituency onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

This registration exercise aims to assist constituents who have been unable to seek medical attention due to the unavailability of NIA cards.

Affectionately known as “Sokam Zaruk,” Alhaji Zaruk is determined to contest in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary for the Bimbilla constituency when nominations open.

Consequently, he has been actively engaging in various activities within the constituency to gain popularity among the people.

His ultimate goal is to contest and overthrow the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, who also serves as the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

In the previous year, Alhaji Zaruk organized a beneficial municipal mock exam for the BECE candidates in the constituency.

Speaking to Citi News, Alhaji Zaruk said, “I am extending an opportunity to the kind-hearted people of Bimbilla constituency. I am offering to register individuals who lack National Health Insurance. Numerous individuals silently suffer from illnesses that they could have sought treatment for, but due to their lack of health insurance, they endure these hardships. This registration campaign aims to address that. It will benefit many people and families. I encourage everyone to come forward and register. My target is to register five thousand people with new NHIS cards.”

“Last year, I organized a comprehensive mock exam for BECE candidates throughout Nanumba North. The exam adhered to WAEC standards, and I am aware that it greatly assisted the candidates. Additionally, I have offered scholarships to several young individuals in the constituency. If elected as a Member of Parliament, I will continue to provide such opportunities.”

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude through prayers and assured their unwavering support for Alhaji Zaruk.