The Pensioner Bondholders Forum will meet with the Ministry of Finance to discuss the Ministry’s failure to settle matured coupons and principals.

The group resumed picketing at the Finance Ministry on Thursday, explaining that the decision was made because the Ministry had failed to engage them on payment plans.

The government has also failed to fulfil its previous assurances to the group.

According to the group, the Finance Ministry has yet to pay matured coupons on their May 15th and subsequent maturities.

Members of the Forum suspended their picketing on May 12 after meeting with the Finance Ministry to have all outstanding coupons paid.

However, after weeks of waiting to engage with the Finance Ministry to develop a payment roadmap, the Pensioner Bondholders say they have not heard back from the Ministry, so they resumed picketing.

Speaking to Citi News, the Convenor of the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, said the meeting would determine the next course of action on the payment of members’ principals, which the group has been trying to engage the Ministry on.

“They couldn’t say anything about the principal, so they said they would engage us, and that is the engagement we have been waiting for, we have written two letters, but the engagement was not forthcoming.”

The Forum defied Thursday’s rainy weather conditions to picket at the Finance Ministry, prompting the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, to plead with them and schedule a meeting with them.