Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have picked up two friends of Osei Michael, the barber who allegedly murdered his girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam near Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Osei Michael popularly known as Emeka on Thursday allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend, Abigail Asare who had come to visit him after management of her school asked all students to go home on a short break.

According to Citi News sources, the friends were picked up by the police on Sunday to help assist them with their investigations to enable the police to apprehend Emeka who has since been on the run after committing the dastardly act.

The Kyebi Divisional Police who have been on a manhunt for the suspect Emeka have vowed not to leave any stone unturned in bringing the suspect to book.