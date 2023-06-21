The Awutu Breku District Court presided over by her Worship Naomi Kuntor has fined the leader and founder of the ‘Through Lamp Worship Centre’, Prophet Isaac Kofi Agyir, an amount of GH¢50,000, a carton of whiskey and a sheep for impregnating a married woman at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Somewhere last week the Adontenhene of Awutu Traditional Council sat on the same issue and charged the Prophet to bring the same items as compensation for the man whose wife he impregnated.

The Court affirmed the ruling by the Adontenhene and ordered the pastor to do what the traditional authorities ordered him.

Leader and founder of ‘Through Lamp Worship Centre’ in Gomoa Buduburam pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him but insisted the woman is his wife too.

“I noticed the strange chemistry between my wife and the pastor and I questioned her about it. I also learnt that the pastor is my wife’s ex-boyfriend. I confronted my wife’s parents, and they told me that they were lovers during their school days but have broken up long ago. I later realized that my wife was refusing to listen to me and even told me that she had lost interest in the marriage with whom I have four kids,” John Baah told Citi News.