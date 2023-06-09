The Bolgatanga Central Constituency Executive in the Upper East Region is demanding a retraction and an unconditional apology from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bolga Central constituency secretary, Isaac Ayemvoa, over comments with the potential to escalate tensions in the Sherigu community.

According to the NPP executive, Mr. Ayemvoa alleged that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Samira Bawumia had directed security agencies in the region to protect some nomadic herdsmen who had been relocated to the Bolga Sports Stadium following a clash between the herdsmen and community members of Sherigu, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The executive further accused Mr. Ayemvoa of spreading the falsehood that the Vice President and Second Lady used state funds to send food from Accra to feed the herdsmen.

Addressing a press conference in Bolgatanga, the NPP Communications Officer for the Bolgatanga Central constituency, Tabitha Apegyine Ayillah, described Mr. Ayemvoa’s statements as false, insensitive, and an attempt to tarnish the image of the Vice President.

“We have intercepted messages from the NDC’s Bolgatanga constituency secretary, Isaac Ayemvoa, saying that ‘the Fulanis are being protected under the instructions of Bawumia and his wife at the stadium’ by the police. This is his personal view, which is unfounded and a clear falsehood. Word on the streets is also being falsely spread that the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has been sending food from Accra to Bolga, using state funds and resources to feed the Fulanis. This is absolutely preposterous and incongruous, and the lowest from the NDC’s vile propaganda machinery.

“These misleading and unguarded statements are aimed at tarnishing their good names and to court disaffection for the esteemed second couple of the land.”

Madam Ayillah demanded that Isaac Ayemvoa render an unconditional apology for his reckless statements within 48 hours or face their wrath.

“The Bolga Central NPP hereby calls on Isaac Ayemvoa to come forward with proof of his allegations or withdraw them with immediate effect and apologize unreservedly within the next 48 hours or be invited by the police. Such misleading comments only serve to create unnecessary tension and divert attention from the real issues at hand.”