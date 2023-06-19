The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association (RNMA) has said it will not back down on its planned demonstration on June 30, despite being invited by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to discuss the payment of the over 11-month allowance arrears of its members.

The group said it would go ahead with the demonstration to protest against the delay in payment of allowances to rotational nurses and midwives.

The RNMA has in recent months been pressing the government to pay all outstanding allowances owed its members, as recent economic challenges have taken a toll on them.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the RNMA, Jasper Dzorkah, said all was set for the demonstration if their concerns were not addressed.

“As I speak with you, our juniors have just been posted, and they will start their rotation on July 3. They are going to take over the hunger, the frustration, the hardship, and the depression that we have been through. These nurses are also owed 11 months of their trainee allowances, yet they have been posted to take over from us.

“So we are demonstrating against these things. These students must not go through what we are going through right now.”