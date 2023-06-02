Residents of Lukula, Mempeasem, and surrounding areas have fled their homes following a renewed clash between members of the Gonja and Mamprusi tribes in Lukula, North Gonja District, Savannah Region.

The violence erupted after a man was shot and killed in the area.

The disturbance began on Thursday morning after days of tension in the community over the pending arrival of a rival from Daboya in the Wasipe Traditional Area.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril said many houses had been burnt, particularly in the Lukula community.

“There is nobody in the towns. People fled after the two traditional areas brought out their warriors to fight. Lukula is where the fighting actually happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, and that is why most of the houses in that town have been burnt.”

He added that security had been increased in the affected areas, although seven police officers who were transferred to the area were involved in a road traffic accident.

“We have deployed police officers to those two communities, in a joint operation between the North East Regional Police Command and the Savannah Regional Police Command. We were initially struggling with logistics, but we now have enough personnel and equipment. Unfortunately, the personnel were involved in an accident on their way to the two communities, and they were airlifted to the Tamale Teaching Hospital. The seven who were injured are doing well.”

Police arrest 3 persons in connection with communal conflict

Meanwhile, police have arrested three persons and are currently pursuing others in connection with violent attacks on Mempeasem and Lukula communities in the Savannah Region by opposing factions in land and chieftaincy disputes.