The Spintex branch of Excellence Boutique and other shop managers in Accra have been picked up by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) taskforce for not issuing VAT invoices to their customers.

The exercise forms part of measures to have business operators pay taxes as mandated by law.

Under section 41 of the VAT Act 2013, every registered VAT taxpayer is required to issue an electronic VAT invoice with details that are prescribed by the Commissioner General.

However, during an inspection exercise of some shops, it emerged that most operators were issuing invoices that were not prescribed.