The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union in the Ashanti Region has clarified that its nationwide strike is not aimed at sabotaging the Akufo-Addo government.

The union has declared a sit-down strike due to the deteriorating road conditions caused by heavy rains.

The Union has expressed concern over the state of roads leading to various depots in Takoradi, Tema, and Kumasi, operated by Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

These roads, they say pose a significant risk to the transportation of flammable petroleum products.

In an interview on the Eyewitness News on Citi FM on June 26, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Union, Edmund Baba, emphasized that the strike is primarily aimed at safeguarding the country’s road networks from further deterioration.

“What we are doing, we are not trying to sabotage the government, we are not politicians, we are not talking politics, we all have our individual political opinions. We want to save Mother Ghana from what is happening,” Edmund Baba clarified.

He pointed out that all efforts to get the attention of the authorities to address their concerns have proved futile.

“It’s true, we have embarked on a sit-down strike, anywhere we lift petroleum products including Kaase enclave, Takoradi, Tema-Kpone, our road networks are very bad. The roads are bad that anytime it rains, it’s always an eyesore. We have been trying to get authorities’ attention, nobody cares about us, we have gone around and nobody is minding us,” he asserted.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Union highlighted the income their members generate for the country.

“Look at the income we generate for the government. Go to the fuel stations, for every litre of fuel you buy, there’s a petroleum build-up that goes into the government’s coffers,” Edmund Baba stated.