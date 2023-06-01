About six spare parts shops and four vehicles have been destroyed by fire at Asokwa within the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident according to eyewitnesses happened on Wednesday, May 31 night around 9 pm.

The swift intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to other shops.

Shop owners are currently counting their losses as they lament the effects on their livelihoods.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DO3 Peter Addai, said there were no causalities.

“Last night, around 9:46 pm, we received a distress call reporting that there was a fire at Asokwa near the Arch building, and we quickly deployed a fire tender to the scene and when they got there, the fire was well-developed, so they called for assistance, so we dispatched two more tenders to the fire scene”.

“The fire affected two metal containers, a wooden structure and four vehicles and there were no causalities. By 10:45 pm, the fire was brought under control, and by 11 pm, we had totally extinguished the fire. As a result of the wind direction, the heat wave affected the four vehicles but the five metal containers and the wooden structures were totally burnt by the fire.”