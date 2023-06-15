Springboard Road Show Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has instituted a program dubbed ‘Ghana Grows’ to empower the youth to consider careers in agriculture and its extended value chain.

This was made known in Accra on Thursday at the Practical Christianity Hangout (PCH) Season Two held on the theme “Making a difference and exploring untapped job opportunities.”

The Executive Director of Springboard Road Foundation, Comfort Ocran, told Citi News that the Ghana Grows program was a perception change program about Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and agriculture to show that so many opportunities exist in the extended value chain of agriculture.

“This program seeks to mentor and develop young people across the country. For the past 16 years, we have been at the forefront of personal development for young people throughout Ghana. We have been able to touch about 300,000 people directly, and then indirectly we have touched several millions across not just Ghana but West Africa,” she added.