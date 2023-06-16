Some individuals suspected to be criminals set a carpentry shop ablaze at Akweley in the Awutu Senya East Municipality. Two motorbikes belonging to the owner of the shop were also destroyed in the fire.

Citi News sources say the owner of the shop is a member of a watchdog group that has been chasing criminal elements who have been terrorizing residents of the area. According to sources, the carpentry shop owner may have been targeted by these criminals.

Another resident who is also a member of the group was shot in the leg prior to this incident.

Speaking to the media, Stephen Obour, the owner of the carpentry shop, said that the criminals intentionally attacked him to deter him from chasing them.

“I am not sure this was an electrical fault. This light is not harmful and there is nothing combustible in my shop. I am sure some bad elements in the community that we often chase planned this act. I have lost all my tools to the fire, including two motorbikes. Not long ago, I chased another individual suspected to be a criminal and he ran away,” Stephen Obour told Citi News.

Residents expressed concern about their constant fear of living in the community, as they do not know when they will be attacked. They appealed to the police to increase patrols in the area.

“I went to work one day and came home to find that the entire roof of my shop had been broken into. A barber, an old man, and another individual are the latest victims, in addition to this gentleman whose shop has been burned down. We beg the police to do something about the security situation in Akweley, as it is getting out of hand,” Elizabeth Yamoah said.