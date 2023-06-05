The top 10 finalists for Citi TV/Citi FM’s music reality show, Voice Factory, have been unveiled.

This follows intense auditions that showcased bold and enchanting performances by young talents hoping to become Ghana’s big music personalities.

Many talents aged between 18 and 24 years showed up during the two-day auditions, aiming to secure the opportunity to exhibit their musical talents.

Participants from different parts of the country, including the Upper East Region, represented all music genres, including rap, dancehall, Afrobeats, highlife, gospel, and reggae.

In no particular order, the top 10 contestants for Season 5 of Voice Factory are:

Agebavi Grace Wilson

Rigwell Ofori

Henry Acquah

Ernest Yeboah Asare

Mary Bella

Gamor Jerry Etornam

Benedicta Mawutor Agbana

Ahmed Nimatu Maltiti

Christabel Tettevi Princess

Seyiram Akusika Agbozo

The top 10 contestants were selected after a rigorous selection process by the judges. Vocal delivery, confidence, uniqueness, and stagecraft were some of the criteria used to narrow down the field from over 300 participants.

The shortlisted participants had one more opportunity to impress the judges during the second round of the day, in order to be part of the top 10.

Speaking to the judges, they said, “We have got some really good singers, and I think they are workable. I was impressed by a few of them, which is a good thing, because we really want amazing singers on the show this season. I think so far, so good.”

When asked what he was looking for in the competition, another judge said, “I’m looking for a lot of things, such as dedication, contestants putting themselves into what they do, listening to instructions and advice, especially getting themselves into a space where they can improve themselves or their voices during the period of the show. So they need to learn.”

Voice Factory is an exhilarating music competition organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, providing a platform for young individuals to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

This captivating contest will span a 16-week period, specifically targeting aspiring participants aged between 18 and 24 years in Ghana.

The top 10 contestants will now embark on a thrilling journey, navigating through 12 weeks of themed competitions such as Reggae/Dancehall, Rhythm and Blues, Soul, Pop, Afro-pop/Hiplife, Highlife, Inspirational Gospel, Duet (Team-Up), Face-Offs, Acoustic Night, and Artiste Night.

Throughout these weeks, there will be eliminations leading up to the grand finale.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV, with support from Citi FM and is proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions and Eddy’s Pizza.