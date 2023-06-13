“From Struggle to Success: Solomon’s Inspiring Journey at Datamaker”

I’m Solomon, and I am proud to be a part of this incredible organization called Datamaker. This company not only aligns with my personal principles but also exemplifies forward-thinking, openness, and a remarkable sense of energy. It’s a place I wholeheartedly believe in and one that I have recommended to several friends already. And I will continue to do so because I want others to experience the same growth and opportunities that I have found here.

Four years ago, I found myself in a challenging situation. Despite having a degree and two years of working experience, finding a job seemed like an insurmountable task after completing my national service. I faced unemployment for over seven months, feeling disheartened and uncertain about my future. That’s when a friend introduced me to the Datamaker crowd training program, and it turned out to be a life-changing recommendation.

In September 2020, I embarked on the training journey with Datamaker. The online training was rigorous and comprehensive, equipping me with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field. Four months later, I was invited for an on-site interview, and to my delight, I was offered a position. It was on January 4, 2021, that I received my first contract, marking the beginning of my exciting journey with Datamaker.

From day one, I felt a sense of belonging within the team. The work environment was not only professional but also incredibly friendly. The instructions were well-structured and demanding, challenging me to push myself and continuously improve. The supportive and collaborative atmosphere fostered personal and professional growth, and I was eager to prove myself.

After sixteen months of dedication and hard work, I was entrusted with the role of an inspector. It was a challenging position that required meticulous attention to detail and the ability to fix any issues that arose. With the guidance and support of the project managers, I successfully completed every project I was assigned to. My efforts did not go unnoticed, and after four months, I was offered a career advancement opportunity that I gladly accepted. This acknowledgment of my work motivated me even further to excel in my role.

Eight months later, an exciting opportunity emerged—the chance to work online. Thanks to management, the transition from on-site to online was seamless. I was warmly welcomed by familiar faces and quickly adapted to the new work setup. This change has significantly improved my work-life balance. No longer bound by daily commutes and lunch expenses, I can save more money and enjoy the comfort of working from home. Being able to return to my hometown is an added bonus, allowing me to reconnect with family and friends.

What truly sets Datamaker apart is the recognition of good performance and the company’s commitment to staff development. It’s remarkable to witness how the organization constantly evolves, empowering its employees and providing opportunities for growth. The fact that many project managers were once data annotators speaks volumes about the company’s dedication to nurturing talent from within. This culture of continuous improvement and support creates an environment where everyone can thrive.

To those considering joining Datamaker or any other new opportunity, I encourage you to embrace change and allow yourself to grow. Step out of your comfort zone, even if it feels unfamiliar or daunting at first. Seek feedback from leaders and colleagues, as their insights will propel you to new heights. Embracing discomfort is a catalyst for personal and professional development, and it’s the key to unlocking your true potential.

Here’s to the journey, the growth, and the incredible opportunities that await us at Datamaker! Together, we can shape the future and make a lasting impact.

“Resilience and Triumph: Alex’s Story of Overcoming Challenges at Datamaker”

My name is Alex Ossom, and I started working at Datamaker on October 21st, 2019. Joining the company just two months after completing my National Service made it incredibly special to me. Out of the 15 individuals who underwent training alongside me, I was the only one selected and recruited following the training. I was so determined to secure the job that I moved from Asesewa to Akropong to rent an apartment before starting the training.

My first day on the job turned out to be a nightmare. Some of my co-workers mocked me, saying that I was joining a job they were about to quit. Initially, my expectations were not met, and I didn’t earn as much as I had envisioned. Compensation at the time, was solely based on performance and work rate, and as a new employee with limited experience, I struggled to achieve the desired level of compensation. The next two months were even more challenging as it was taking me longer than expected to adjust.

When I joined the company, I was also enrolled at KNUST to pursue my degree program. Balancing work and school was extremely chaotic and exhausting. In December 2019, there was a decision by the company to retain only the top performing workers. We went through multiple assessments, and the number of workers was reduced from over 60 to less than 15. I was determined and managed to survive that restructuring as well.

My early days at Datamaker were tough as I had to endure walking over an hour to work every day, and another hour back home at night. Being a startup, job security was uncertain, and we had to give our all every day, as if it was our last.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the company decided to establish an office in Accra. Realizing that Accra would receive significant attention, I sought a transfer and became the only worker from Akropong to move to Accra. My intuition was correct; Accra had a competitive atmosphere, and I thrived in that environment. Thanks to my dedication and hard work, I was promoted to an inspector within the first week of my arrival in Accra.

In the middle to end of 2021 I was unexpectedly but well-deservedly promoted to Project Managers. This exciting development filled me with optimism about my future growth within the organization. To remain relevant in my new role, I started putting in additional hours and effort. Due to the recognition of my contributions, I was entrusted with the responsibility of being an Online Project Manager.

Although my background was far from IT, I diligently learned from my colleagues and management In 2023, I transitioned to a full-time position as an Online Project Manager, working from home. This advancement significantly helped me cope with the high cost of living in Accra and the long commute to work, as I currently work from Asesewa. Specializing my knowledge in online work allowed me to become more efficient and implement effective policies for the online staff. With the support of management, we have successfully streamlined and improved the functioning of the online team, currently with over 70+ workers.

The hardships I encountered on this journey have been transformative. I transformed my setbacks into valuable lessons and worked tirelessly to improve myself. I am immensely grateful to Datamaker for providing me with this opportunity to grow and succeed.

“Unleashing Potential: Barbara’s Journey into the World of Data Science with Datamaker”

My name is Barbara Addison, and I was a student at Knutsford University College in my third year when I landed the opportunity to join the Datamaker team. Before Datamaker, I was just a regular university student trying to navigate school, relying on my father’s financial support for my upkeep, and having too much idle time with no direction in life. I was living in obliviousness.

All of that changed when I got the chance to work with Datamaker. Working with Datamaker during the day and attending classes in the evenings opened my eyes to the professional world. It dawned on me that I could further advance in the field of data labelling and proceed into data science by leveraging the knowledge and skills I could acquire at Datamaker while contributing to real-world projects.

As a student and a data labeller, I gained hands-on experience working with large datasets, annotating and labeling data, and ensuring the quality and accuracy of the labeled information. I became familiar with various labeling tools, software, and techniques used at Datamaker. Additionally, being part of the workforce as a data labeller at Datamaker offered me the opportunity to network and collaborate with professionals in the field, keeping me updated on the latest developments and allowing me to stay updated with emerging technologies while refining my skills in the rapidly evolving field.

Transitioning to the online team has been very beneficial because it enables me to work from any location with internet access, which increases my productivity. It saves me time and money on commuting to the office and allows me to strike a better work-life balance. The lack of distractions from other co-workers also helps me stay motivated and focused on my work.

Working at Datamaker has had a significant impact on my life, both financially and educationally. The company’s support and opportunities have given me stability and a chance to pursue my passion for fashion alongside my responsibilities as a mother. I am grateful to Datamaker and extend my blessings to them, as well as to KOICA, South Korea, and our beloved country, Ghana.

“Empowering Motherhood: Matilda’s Balancing Act with Datamaker”

I am Matilda Dwamena. Before discovering Datamaker, I had recently completed the Sima Brew Fashion Business Faculty and was working as a self-employed fashion designer. However, without a physical store for my business, my income was lower than desired. I primarily operated from home, which posed challenges for my business.

Then, on April 1, 2022, my husband (fiancé at the time) introduced me to Datamaker Ghana Limited. It seemed too good to be true—a simple form to fill out and a one-month training session with paid transportation support.

I eagerly joined the All-Female Training program in March 2022 and successfully completed it, becoming a data labeller. Interestingly, just one week after joining Datamaker, I had my wedding ceremony, and the company provided incredible support for my special day. Also, during my second trimester of pregnancy, I found it difficult to manage the stress of commuting to the office. I approached the management with my concerns, and they kindly offered me the opportunity to transition to an online labeller role.

On December 24, 2022, I gave birth to my firstborn son and took a break from work. I worried that Datamaker might ask me to resign due to my absence, but to my joy and surprise, they allowed me to continue working from home as an online worker. This flexibility brought immense happiness to my life. I have been working remotely ever since, and my son is now approaching six months old.

Working with Datamaker has had a significant impact on my life, both financially and educationally. The company’s support and opportunities have given me stability and a chance to pursue my passion for fashion alongside my new responsibilities as a mother. I am grateful to Datamaker, KOICA, South Korea, and our beloved country, Ghana.

“Following Dreams, Defying Odds: Harrison’s Path to Success with Datamaker”

My name is Harrison, and I want to share my incredible journey with you. I’m a 21-year-old, and I come from a family of six children. Life hasn’t always been easy for us, especially when it came to finances. But I refused to let that stop me from pursuing my dreams.

After completing high school at Osei Tutu Senior High School in June 2019, I faced a major hurdle. Despite graduating with good grades, I couldn’t afford to continue my education at the tertiary level. It was a devastating blow, but I knew I had to find another way forward.

So, I packed my bags and left my hometown of Mamfe to seek opportunities in Kumasi. I found work in the construction industry as a labourer, taking on day jobs just to make ends meet. The work was physically demanding, but I was determined to provide for myself and my family. Then, in October 2019, something unexpected happened. I heard about a recruitment exercise for a job called data labeling. It piqued my interest, and I decided to give it a shot. Little did I know that this decision would change my life forever.

I went through a rigorous selection process and, to my delight, I was chosen for the position. The office became my new home, and I dedicated myself to the world of data labeling. It was challenging work, but I embraced it with enthusiasm.

But the story doesn’t end there. Just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, an exciting opportunity arose. The company introduced a new working arrangement – working online. It meant that I could work from the comfort of my own space and have more control over my time. The best part? The salary offer was even better than what I earned in the office.

This online work arrangement brought a newfound flexibility into my life. And you know what I did with that flexibility? I pursued my lifelong dream of becoming a professional footballer. With the hours I once spent in the office, I dedicated myself to rigorous daily football training. It was like a dream come true. I’m proud to say that I’m getting closer to my dream of becoming a professional footballer every single day.

In conclusion, I am immensely grateful for the opportunities and positive impact that this company, Datamaker, has had on my life. Through their innovative approach to data labeling and their introduction of online work arrangements, they have not only provided me with a stable income but also enabled me to pursue my dreams and aspirations outside of work.

