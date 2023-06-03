Two students from Osino Presbyterian Technical Senior High School have been confirmed dead in a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident occurred at Teacher Mante when the vehicle transporting the students from school to Accra was involved in the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Nissan Minibus, bearing registration number GG 2071-21, was traveling at a high speed when one of its tires burst, the driver attempted to brake, causing the vehicle to somersault.

Unfortunately, due to the absence of seat belts, several students were thrown out of the windows.

Florence Anordjan and Ayeh Ruth, two students, tragically died on the spot when the vehicle landed on them.

11 other students sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to the Nsawam government hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased students have been deposited at the same hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. They are collaborating with the school’s management to contact the parents of the deceased and injured students.