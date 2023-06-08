Sheffield United goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah has reportedly joined the Ghana Black Meteors camp as they continue preparations for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko welcomed the German-born player to the fold on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Jordan Amissah, 21, who is a backup goalkeeper at Sheffield United, was part of the history-making side that gained promotion to the English Premier League at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Amissah will be among a host of foreign-based players who will be representing the country at the U-23 AFCON as Ghana seeks to make another Olympic Games appearance in football.

According to Citi Sports sources, the team will break camp today, June 8, 2023, and the final squad will travel to Egypt on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will commence on June 24, 2023, and Ghana is in Group A with Morocco, Guinea and Congo.