Young women passionate about the security services have been encouraged to go all out, face their fears, and join the security services.

Captain Cecilia Erzuah, the 2022 United Nations (UN) Military Gender Advocate of the Year, said women must stand up for themselves and unleash their potential.

She said this is because the days of relegating women to the background are over, and young women should take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Captain Erzuah, in an interview last Sunday, said women should take advantage of the security services because women are good mediators and are needed in various peace talks.

“We need equality, and our numbers will help to ensure that. We cannot have gender parity if we don’t have equal numbers, so please, I encourage you to come forward,” she added.

She said that seeing other women join the military and do well was a big motivator for her, and that is why she joined the military herself.

“One thing that kept me going in training school was that if A didn’t die, then I won’t die. If A can do it, then I can do it. Always look on the positive side, don’t focus on the negative, and let someone who has been able to do it be your focus,” she added.

Captain Erzuah said she always believed that she could achieve anything she set her mind to, even when it seemed impossible or challenging.

Therefore, she also asked young women to be diligent, consistent, and to put their faith in God, and they will be successful.

Captain Erzuah stated that peace is a universal language that works effectively with love. She used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to sustain peace and to love themselves.

“Every culture, every race, every country, and every individual needs peace in order to thrive. No matter how educated, developed, or visionary they are, they cannot achieve much without peace.”

“Along with peace should be love. If you love your neighbour, you will not hurt them. You will be quick to forgive them, you will give them second chances, and you will give peace a chance,” she stated.