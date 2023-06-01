Adjetey Anang, an adored Ghanaian actor of admirable achievement, will be celebrating his 50th birthday in grand style this year.

According to a statement released today, June 1, 2023, signed by King-Dawie Publication and Lynx Entertainment, the celebrations will include a memoir, a health foundation, and a movie premiere that will show his unparalleled versatility and creative prowess.

This movie will provide a glimpse into his exceptional talent in a role that will leave audiences spellbound. His magnetic presence and unparalleled acting skills will undoubtedly be a highlight, cementing his status as one of the industry’s most versatile performers.

On Saturday, July 8, at a multifaceted event at the Skybox Event Centre in Accra, the golden jubilee birthday will be crowned with the launch of his highly anticipated memoir and health charity known as the One in a Million-Health Foundation.

The memoir will spotlight the creative arts star and lecturer’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have moulded him into the extraordinary man he is. It will also reveal the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love. It promises to be a memoir worth reading.

For the One in a Million Health Foundation, the focus is on providing quality healthcare resources to persons in deprived regions of his homeland Ghana. The charity is named ‘one in a million’ because it seeks to progressively gather a million people who will commit to donating GH₵1 every day for 10 years to helping underprivileged folks – it is a testament to Adjetey Anang’s commitment to the development of society through unique interventions.

Join the Ghana movie industry, family, friends, fans and associates of the multiple award-winning personality to celebrate and honour him as a truly luminous son of the continent.

For enquiries reach organisers at +233 560834455.