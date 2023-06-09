The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has disclosed that Parliament will write to the Supreme Court to demand an explanation of its ruling directing the House to expunge ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, from its records.

Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, raised concerns about the interpretation of the apex court’s May 17 ruling directing Parliament to expunge Quayson’s name from its records.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ayariga stressed the different implications of the ruling, which he said is likely to affect the functions of Parliament.

“When you say that something should be expunged, it has a number of implications. So the Speaker is asking what it really means. Does it mean that everything that Gyakye Quayson ever contributed to in the House does not exist? That is why the Speaker wanted to know the meaning of the ruling,” he said.

Mr. Ayariga further indicated that a clarification from the Supreme Court will satisfy the curiosity of Ghanaians who are longing to get an understanding of the court’s ruling.

“If we assume that the directive given by the Speaker is the position of the House, then yes, the Speaker has directed that the Supreme Court be written to explain what they meant by ‘we should expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from the House’s records.’

“The Supreme Court is clear about the nullification of Quayson’s election. It is the consequential order that they have given that is the subject of some misunderstanding by the Speaker. So the issue of the nullification of his election is not what we are discussing here,” he added.