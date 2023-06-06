About 20 first-year students of the Yendi Health Assistance Training School in the Northern region have been suspended for examination malpractice.

The duration of their suspension varies, ranging from a month to a year.

Additionally, two teachers who were found to be the instigators of this malpractice have been expelled from the school.

A few of the affected students have appealed to the college authorities, requesting a reduction in the length of their suspensions.

Speaking to Citi News on condition of anonymity, an affected student who had been suspended for two months appealed to the school authorities to reduce her punishment term, so they could return to school and continue with their studies.