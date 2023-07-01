A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says one in every four, representing 24.2% of young persons between 15 and 24 years were not engaged in education, employment, or training during the third quarter of 2022.

The figure represents 1.5 million persons in the age group. This was made known in a statement from the Service from the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 Third Quarter Labour Statistics Report.

“More than half of the youth are in Accra (312,394), Ashanti (300,161), Eastern (131,341), and Central (129,182) regions. In 13 out of the 16 regions, more than 20 per cent of young persons, 15 to 24 years were not in education, employment, or training. Eastern Region (30.0%) has the highest proportion of youth, with a figure about twice that of Bono Region (14.5%) which has the lowest proportion,” the report said.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census indicated that one in every ten (11.1%) persons 15 to 24 years, representing 1.4 million young persons, never attended school.

A slighter higher percentage of females (12.0%) in the age group never attended school compared to males (10.2%).

In the Savannah (43.4%), North East (36.8%), Northern (33.3%), Upper West (20.9%) and Oti (20.7 per cent).

The report said in all, the five regions accounted for almost half (665,508) of the young persons that never attended school.

The unemployment rate for young persons 15 to 24 years recorded during the census was 32.8% with a higher rate for females (36.7%) compared to males (29.3%).

The unemployment rate for the age group was above 30per cent in 12 out of the 16 regions led by the Upper West Region (39%) and followed by Western North(38.4%).

The statement is in commemoration of this year’s World Youth Skills Day, which is celebrated annually on the 15th of July to mark the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

The theme for 2023 is: “Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future.”