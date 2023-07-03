Ghana have been placed in Pot 2 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This means that Ghana might have to overcome one of the continent’s powerhouses to secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The draw for the qualifying series for the World Cup will happen on July 12, 2023.

The Black Stars are in Pot 2 with Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The countries will be split into nine groups made up of six teams each with the winners of each group earning automatic qualification.

The four best second-placed teams will compete in a mini-tournament with the winner earning a spot to compete in an intercontinental play-off.