Aduro Yɛ Herbal Centre, producers of Obuasi Bitters, has donated ¢30,000 worth of items to the Obuasi Local Prison as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

The items included 25 bags of rice, 2 bags of sugar, 5 bags of maize, 1 bag of groundnuts, 2 bags of beans, soft drinks, and 3 bags of gari.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduro Yɛ Herbal Centre, Collins Amo, said the donation was a response to a distress call the company received from the Obuasi Local Prison for food items.

“As a business entity, we are mindful of our core mandate to help the society, so we had to step in to salvage the worrying situation of inadequate supply of food to the inmates,” he added.

He said inmates in the prison were there to be reformed in order to be properly integrated into society, and for that reason, the company was delighted to be part of the reformation process.

The CEO said he believed that giving to the prison was a way of participating in the reformation processes in the prisons.

Mr. Amo used the opportunity to advise the youth to look for opportunities for themselves without waiting for the government to employ them.

Using himself as an example, he said he started his business with only his laptop.

He again admonished the youth to concentrate on having a good future for themselves.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Obuasi Local Prison, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Daniel Quaye, thanked Aduro Y3 Herbal Centre for coming to their aid.

He confirmed that they had to petition the company to assist them with food supply since the government could not shoulder the entire burden on its own.

DSP Quaye stressed that the prison, just like most prisons across the country, was confronted with a lot of challenges, including inadequate supply of food, drugs, and congestion.

He therefore appealed to other individuals, institutions, or groups to emulate the example of Aduro Y3 Herbal Centre by also coming to their aid.

“We believe that the government is doing its best, but the situations we find ourselves in call for other relevant bodies to also come in and support us to keep the reformation processes here going.”

Aduro Y3 Herbal Centre has in recent times made similar donations to the needy and orphanages around the country.