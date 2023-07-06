The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has opened a logo competition with Intuos Pro and an amount of GH¢8,000 up for grabs.

The Association which is on a rebranding journey is inviting staff of member agencies and the public to participate in the competition which ends on July 31, 2023.

It is free for members of the Association and others who are not members of the Association can participate by paying an entry fee of GH¢100 to AAG via Mobile Money to 0247 457 284.

The logo design must be original and not infringe upon any copyright or trademark laws and be submitted in the following digital formats; JPEG, PNG, and PDF.

You can enter the competition by sending your name, role, and agency name to info@aag.com.gh, and you will receive the brief once your eligibility is confirmed.

Entries opened on Tuesday 4th July 2023, and ends at midnight on July 31, 2023.