Former Trades and Industry Minister and presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has announced plans to begin tours in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

After being vetted by the Prof. Mike Oquaye-led vetting Committee in Accra, Mr Kyerematen revealed his innovative approach to constituency tours.

According to him, he intends to cluster constituencies, bringing party executives together not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster.

This strategy aims to energize the rank and file of the party and foster unity among members and executives, with the ultimate goal of winning the 2024 general elections.

“From tomorrow, I will start my constituency tours in Greater Accra. I have decided that I will introduce innovation into my constituency tours by clustering constituencies for the purposes of bringing our party executives together not just within their own constituencies but a few other constituencies in the cluster that will help energise the rank and file of our party,” he stated.

The vetting process conducted by the Committee is expected to evaluate 10 individuals from Monday, July 3, to Thursday, July 6.

Following the vetting, a special delegates conference with 900 delegates will be held to narrow down the number of candidates to five, provided the committee approves more than five of the ten candidates to contest in the election.

Kwadwo Poku together with Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to be vetted today.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Poku is confident of being part of the first five candidates going into the super delegates conference.

Before facing the committee, the businessman expressed confidence in getting the approval of the committee and making it past the special delegates’ conference.

“I hope to make an impression on the vetting committee. The vetting committee is supposed to assess your ability to be fit for president of this nation and to lead the party I think I fit the criteria and qualify and fit more than 100 percent so it is not an issue of qualification which we qualify,” he stated.

Mr Poku said that anyone who picked and submitted the forms qualifies so he was sure that none of the 10 will be disqualified.

“Anybody who picked and submitted the form qualifies, it would have to be up to the vetting committee what sort of questions they would ask and seek clarifications. But I don’t really expect that any of the 10 people who picked and submitted their forms will be disqualified,” he said.