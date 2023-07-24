The family of a 34-year-old man whose death led to the attack on the Asawase Police Station is insisting the deceased was manhandled by police officers leading to his death.

Some angry youth on Sunday attacked the Asawase Police Station and vandalized properties following the death of Salahudeen Tafilu.

The officers reportedly stormed the area and conducted a swoop and in the process arrested some persons including the deceased.

The young man was later found dead, and his relatives are blaming the police for his death.

The deceased’s co-worker, Thomas Apamsana narrating the incident to Citi News said, “They called Alhaji and informed him that the police have arrested him. We were wondering why they arrested him. Alhaji asked me to check the place the operation went on, I was told he was at the back of the workplace, I checked and he was lying down dead. No one was there, because the police came to scatter the place. The people here all ran away. And the boy was dead, And we took the body to the morgue”.

The family is thus calling on the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

“They should have taken him to the hospital, even if he is a criminal, you have to take him to the hospital. But you can’t leave him alone like that. We are seeking justice for him. Those who were there were arrested, but he was left there alone. Why is he a fowl? Even a fowl, you can’t kill it and leave it like that. All we heard was that he was arrested, and later he died,” Thomas Apamsana stated.

There is currently a Muslim burial for the deceased, as family and friends present couldn’t hold their tears.

There is however a heavy police presence at the Asawase Police Station following the attack on the facility.