Some angry youth in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region have attacked the Asawase Police station following the death of their colleague.

The youth according to information available to Citi News are alleging a young man was picked up by police officers during a swoop at a hideout and was manhandled which led to his death.

The youth in response stormed the Asawase police and reportedly pelted stones and vandalized other properties in the building.

The police station is currently off the grid following the damage caused to the meter.

There is a heavy police deployment in the area to avert an escalation.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, Gideon Okai, Assembly Member for Asawase West Electoral Area said “The Asawase police station is opposite my house, so I heard a group of guys throwing stones into the station. So, I called the police patrol officer to come and make sure that things are calm here. When you enter the police station you can see a lot of damage. The reason is that they are accusing the police of killing their friend.”

“But upon interrogation, some of the police officers here said it was not true, but they are accusing them that is why they came here to retaliate by throwing so many items, gadgets and other stuff destroying meter and other stuff.”