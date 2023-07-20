Miracles Dennis Aboagye, a spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, has clarified that his boss is not opposed to the petition by the remaining nine flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the party’s leadership to centralize the August 26th special delegates’ congress.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Aboagye said the Vice President was indifferent and would respect any decision of the party’s National Council.

“The Vice President’s position is to accede to whatever guidelines and decision that the National Council will come up with. The Vice President is indifferent,” he stated.

Mr. Aboagye explained that the Vice President was indifferent because he was a member of the National Council, for which reason he could not act as both a “referee” and a “player” at the same time to ensure that the right thing was done.

“Once you begin to say that the party must take a decision according to how you feel, you begin to create problems for the party, which has the potential of disorganizing the party,” he added.

In addition, Mr. Aboagye stressed that Dr. Bawumia and his team were focused on selling his message to the delegates and would not subscribe to any propaganda aimed at making his candidacy or message unpopular.

“These are issues that Dr. Bawumia does not want to discuss because he is busy with the delegates and the polling station executives. He is not ready to engage in casting insinuations and name-calling, and this issue of trying to say that anyone following the Vice President is a coward is laughable,” he added.