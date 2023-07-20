The third edition of ‘Invasion’, a prayer conference run by the Benjamin Fordjour Ministries has been launched.

The annual event which is the brainchild of Prophet Benjamin Fordjour is to empower the Christian fraternity as they gather for a spiritual awakening.

This year, it is being held at the Accra International Conference Centre from Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29, 2023, under the theme, ‘New Dimension’.

The first day will be an all-night session beginning from 8pm while day two is an impartation session starting from 4pm.

Over the past years, there have been remarkable miracles and testimonies, spiritual growth, life transformations, divine interventions at ‘Invasion’ hosted by Prophet Benjamin Fordjour of the Benjamin Fordjour Ministries.

“Invasion has come to stay. The whole idea is to bring people to the presence of God. So anywhere you are in Ghana, you should make your way to Invasion.”

The miracles will just be powerful. There will be tremendous blessings from the men of God to be present. It will be a great experience”, Prophet Benjamin Fordjour stated during the press launch at the Earl Beam Plaza on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Ministering at the powerful conference will be Akesse Brempong, Ohemaa Mercy, Ps. Isiah Fosu Kwkaye, Gina Doe and Jojo Arhin.