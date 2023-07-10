The Bongo District Chief Executive, Rita Atanga, has handed over the site for the rehabilitation of the Sanabiisi-Kabre-Akwyor and Bongo-Tingre feeder roads to improve mobility and boost economic activity in the area.

The road projects, which were awarded under the Ghana Productivity Safety Net Program (GPSNP) and worth GH¢1,129,448.05, are scheduled to commence immediately to rehabilitate the deplorable nature of the roads.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at Tingre, Ms. Atanga underscored the importance of good road networks in propelling development in the area and how GPSNP will empower and improve the livelihoods of the vulnerable under the projects.

She reiterated that the roads, when completed, will relieve commuters of the hassle of plying the roads to access social and economic services at the district’s capital.

Ms. Atanga appealed for cooperation and synergy between the contractors and community members, especially vulnerable groups who will be working as labourers, to complete the work on schedule. She added that her outfit will continue to lobby for more projects in the areas of roads, education, and healthcare to enhance the livelihoods of the citizenry.

For his part, Upper East Regional Coordinator of GPSNP, Michael Ananah, disclosed that the workforce to work on the projects will mainly consist of women and vulnerable groups, and will be paid GH¢15.00 per day.

He hinted that all workers will clock in and out at the start and close of work each day and will be paid at the end of the month based on their attendance.

He implored the contractors to shun any acts of shady work and work within the contract specifications and deliverables.

Some residents who bemoaned the deplorable state of the roads expressed optimism that the completion of the roads will ameliorate their plight. Maxwell Atanga said, “We have always had it difficult passing through this road due to the fact that the road is not accessible. But now that they have awarded it for construction, I hope they will do it based on technical expertise and, at the end of the day, it will address our problems.”

On their part, the contractors pledged to work at completing the projects on time and appealed to community members for their cooperation in the successful execution of the projects.