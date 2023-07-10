Construction works are progressing steadily to improve the state of the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO)-Kpone road in Tema.

This was evident when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, accompanied by the leadership of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, visited the site today to inspect the progress of work.

The tanker drivers had embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, June 26, to protest the poor condition of the roads leading to their loading terminals.

The protest received the urgent attention of the sector minister, who agreed at a meeting with the union to improve the condition of the roads, resulting in the suspension of the strike.

Speaking to the media in Accra after the visit, Mr. Amoako-Attah said that the road was being fixed with a strong base due to the nature of the vehicles that use it, and that work on the road and others leading to the depots of the tanker drivers would not end until they were completed.

“It is being developed into an asphalt concrete road, and work will not cease until this road reaches its final completion stage. It will not be limited to the Kpone road; we are also looking at other depots across the country, especially in Takoradi, Bupe, Kumasi, and others.”

Mr. Amoako-Attah also indicated that the relationship built between the government and the tanker associations would go on to enhance peace and add to national development.

Meanwhile, the Resident Engineer, Edward Annang, indicated that motorists would soon be able to use the shoulders of the road after the completion of culverts on the main road.

“We have been able to fill in all the depressed areas that were containing pools of water with the necessary materials. So far, we have also removed all the bad areas on the shoulders and replaced them with good ones. The aim is to transfer the traffic to the shoulders so that we can start with the main works,” he added.