The founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, as one of the “few excellent” appointments President Akufo-Addo has made so far in his administration.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Cudjoe urged the President to ignore those plotting to remove the police chief over his professionalism.

“Mr. President, ignore those treasonable elements planning to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Much as we at IMANI would have wished the power to appoint the IGP should be taken away from your office and vested in a police electoral college, we say without equivocation that the current IGP is one of the very few excellent appointments you have made in seven years,” portions of the post read.

It continued” Remove the IGP, and you would have lend credence to the ignoble and infamous sagas of your penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim. May this not be part of your enduring legacy”.

On Wednesday, the head of the media foundation for West Africa Sulemana Braimah in a statement said the overwhelming public support for the IGP shows Ghanaians appreciate good leadership.

“It is not for nothing that for the first time, we are witnessing overwhelming public support for an IGP. The Ghanaian people know true leadership when they see and experience one. For once, let’s leave the partisanship and hatred and support Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to continue with his exceptional effort and leadership to build the Ghana Police Service we want and deserve as a nation”